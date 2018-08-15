(RCMP handout)

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Mounties are being deployed to the communities most affected by the 560 wildfires burning across B.C.

Dep. Comm. Brenda Butterworth-Carr said Wednesday that officers have been sent to the central, northern and southern portions of the province, along with resources and specialized equipment.

The BC RCMP Division Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, she said, to coordinate resource requests, logistics, planning and support services for Mounties’ wellness and safety.

Resources on the ground will include additional officers to help staff check points and simply providing relief to local detachments.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

As wildfire conditions across the province vary, the RCMP asks everyone who is subject to an evacuation order or alert, or is travelling by check points, to exercise caution and patience.

More than 3,370 firefighters are working around B.C., including 436 personnel from other provinces, Parks Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand. A province-wide statement of emergency was declared Wednesday as well.

The fires show no signs of abating, as the forecast calls for hot and dry weather, as well as lightning, for much of B.C.

– with files from Katya Slepian

