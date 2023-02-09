(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP diffuse rooftop situation in downtown Kelowna

Content warning: article discusses content which may be triggering to some readers

A woman was safely brought to the hospital after 50 minutes of negotiations from the rooftop of a parkade in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 9.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. the RCMP and an ambulance responded to a call for a distressed woman at the 1300 block of Ellis Street.

“Our teams were able to speak to the female and keep her safe from a dangerous situation,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, the media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

A Mountie spoke to the woman for nearly an hour before the situation was defused and the woman was taken to the hospital.

“We are very proud of the work done by our officers on Thursday afternoon.”

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645.

Support and additional information on mental health services is available at suicideprevention.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
