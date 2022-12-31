A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

RCMP dive team, rescue crews called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake

Bystanders witnessed vehicle go into water, did not see anyone come out, according to crews on scene

Emergency crews in the Fraser Valley were called to a scene where a vehicle reportedly went into Harrison Lake.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP dive team also attended the scene.

At 1:26 p.m., firefighters reported they were still on scene helping rescue crews with the ongoing search.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from April 2022
Next story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in to help apartment residents after burst water pipes

Just Posted

Serena Caner, president of the Shuswap Food Action Society, helps presenter Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market, both part of the community food resiliency panel at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference in Salmon Arm held April 27-29, 2022, as DeMille demonstrates the difference in price between local and imported vegetables. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from May 2022

The cast of the Snowed In comedy tour will be making stops around the Okanagan Shuswap area in January and February, 2023. (Snowed In Comedy Tour/ Facebook)
Snowed In comedy tour making stop in Salmon Arm

Neskonlith knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Salmon Arm Arts Centre supporter Dolores Mori take time for a chat on March 25, 2022, as Thomas speaks about the significance of the Good Spirit Box which contains digital recordings of Secwépemc creation stories or Chiptekwilah. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from April 2022

The Bulk Pangaea, a 225-metre bulk carrier, picked up Shuswap resident Don Cavers (at back with white hair) in a life raft in the Caribbean Sea in mid-December 2021 and took him to Jamaica after his disabled sailboat crashed on a reef. (Contributed)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from March 2022