RCMP are searching throughout northern Manitoba for two B.C. murder suspects. (Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Police have found items linked to two B.C. murder suspects on the shores of a Manitoba river on Aug. 2.

In a Tuesday update, Manitoba RCMP said their dive team found “several items directly linked to the suspects” on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Friday, nine kilometres away from where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, dumped a stolen, torched SUV on July 22.

The items were found on the same day as a damaged boat. RCMP said they searched 29 metres around the boat on Sunday but did not find any more items linked to the suspects.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Mounties said the roadblock on the road headed into Gillam, Man., has been removed but police remain in the area.

The search was prompted by a helicopter spotting an abandoned boat on the shores of the river. Some have said the boat was abandoned there last year, but Manitoba RCMP did not comment on the issue.

The two Port Alberni men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecture Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake on July 19, and remain suspects in the double homicide of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the suspects since July 22. McLeod and Schmegelsky were declared suspect on July 23.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

READ MORE: Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Editor’s note: Manitoba RCMP initially said the items were found on Aug. 3, not Aug. 2. The above story has been updated with the most up to date information.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water
Next story
Feds announce $75 million for affordable housing in B.C.

Just Posted

Swim advisory for Sunnybrae beach lifted

Testing shows E.coli counts in water have returned to acceptable levels

Campers at Yard Creek told to boil water

High bacterial count in CSRD campground water system prompts notice

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Former Shuswap woman surprised to find ballpark sign stands test of time

Recent visit to Scotch Creek’s Imai Ball Park a rewarding homecoming for Karen Vandenberg

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Letter: Columns by Shuswap, Columbia River-Revelstoke MLAs bear striking resemblance

BC Building Trades executive director questions who local BC Liberal MLAs speak for

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Column: Kudos to Sicamous for keeping it light on Old Town Road

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan winery wins Canadian Winery of the Year

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Most Read