RCMP find Shuswap man with replica weapon in breach of conditions

Inactive licence plates led police to a Chase man in breach of conditions for possessing a replica firearm.

On June 16 at 9:15 p.m., Chase RCMP observed a Nissan Pathfinder travelling eastbound on Highway 1 at the top of Jade Mountain.

Police determined the vehicles’ licence plates were inactive and registered to a Ford Probe.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the vehicle turned into the Jade Mountain gas station and began heading in the opposite direction when it was stopped by police. The driver, Kennedy continued, got out of the vehicle and began yelling while walking towards the RCMP vehicle. He was told by police to get back into his vehicle.

“The 39-year-old male driver, from Chase, identified himself and said he has a replica firearm in the passenger door of the vehicle,” said Kennedy, after which officers located the firearm and detained the driver.

Police then determined the driver was breaching release conditions by possessing an imitation weapon. He was served violation tickets for misuse of licence plates and for having no insurance, and was released with a court appointment in Kamloops.

RCMP