A photo posted on social media Saturday, Jan. 9, shows a group of anti-restriction protestors standing downtown Kelowna. (Gypsy Mireille - Facebook)

RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

Protest downtown Kelowna Jan. 9 results in $2,300 ticket to organizer

The organizer of another anti-restriction protest downtown Kelowna has been issued a ticket by police.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, a protest against COVID-19 related measures was held downtown, according to Kelowna RCMP, who were present to ensure the safety of protesters and the public.

The organizer was issued a $2,300 ticket for violating provincial Public Health Orders. Police are not releasing their name.

To date, RCMP in Kelowna have now issued three tickets for violating provincial Public Health Orders, the first being at a similar protest on Dec. 12, and the second to the leader of a local church.

RCMP have not yet confirmed whether the same protest organizer has been fined a second time.

David Lindsay has been previously identified as the organizer of anti-lockdown protests in Penticton and Kelowna.

While people in Canada have a democratic right to lawful, peaceful protest, RCMP say activities in violation of public health orders can result in fines.

“Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we encourage everyone to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risks. These orders are not optional,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“While we will continue to enforce the provisions available to us, we encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement is not required.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

