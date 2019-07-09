The Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at Pirate’s Cove Beach House (3502 Skaha Lake Rd.) that occurred on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to Deputy Chief Chris Forster, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and it did not cause extensive damage. (Western News file photo)

RCMP, fire department investigating suspicious fire at Penticton bar

An interior fire broke out at the Pirate’s Cove Beach House on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Penticton’s lone strip club is currently closed as the city’s fire department and RCMP investigate a suspicious fire that took place at the premise in the early hours on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to reports of an interior fire at Pirate’s Cove Beach House, located at 3502 Skaha Lake Rd., at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 7. According to Penticton Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Forster, the fire did not cause extensive damage but the cause is considered suspicious and is now under investigation by both the department and the city’s RCMP officers.

READ MORE: Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, but the business remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
