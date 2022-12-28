RCMP grateful for help with barefoot Shuswap woman wearing pyjamas in freezing cold

Chase police express thanks to people who called or attempted to assist the distraught person

Chase RCMP were grateful for assistance from bystanders during a distressing situation on Christmas Eve.

About 6:35 on Dec. 24, police were summoned to do a wellness check on Kamloops Shuswap Road.

Multiple callers reported that a woman was screaming and walking down the road in bare feet, dressed only in pajamas. It was dark, -6 degrees and snowing, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

He said callers noted she was freezing cold and attempted to assist her until police arrived.

Kennedy said the woman appeared to be suffering a medical emergency and was transported to hospital by ambulance. “Chase RCMP would like to recognize the Good Samaritans who helped this female in distress on Christmas Eve,” he said.

