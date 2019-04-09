RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit immediately converged on the area

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP tracked a suspected stolen vehicle from the Spallumcheen area to an address on Silver Star Road and landed two in custody.

Police received a report of a possible occupied stolen vehicle that was travelling south on Highway 97, near Otter Lake Cross Road, on Monday, April 8, just after 11 a.m. The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it turned off the highway and proceeded to head east up Silver Star Road.

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit, immediately converged on the area to make patrols at which time they tracked the vehicle to an address in the 6100 block of Silver Star Road, where the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

“The top priority of the responding units is to ensure public safety, therefore a swift and well executed containment of the area was made by front line officers and the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

A 32-year-old male from Vernon was held in custody overnight to face possible charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime. The 46-year-old female, from Vernon was released with no charge.

