RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

RCMP have identified a “person of interest” stemming from an investigation into the death of a woman who was found in Kootenay National Park last week.

Police put out the call seeking public assistance in locating Philip Toner, who was known to Brenda Ware, a 35-year-old woman who was found dead on Highway 93 approximately 54 kilometres north of Radium on Thursday, May 6.

“Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “Investigators are interested in speaking with Philip Toner, 41, as soon as possible.”

READ: RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

According to RCMP, Toner’s current whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to British Columbia and Alberta.

Toner is described as:

• Caucasian male

• Brown hair

• Bald

• 5’11

• 190 lbs

“If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Supt. Wijayakoon.

If anyone encounters Toner, do not approach and call 911, say RCMP.

Police have determined that Ware was known to have been in Didsbury, Alberta, and travelled through Kootenay National Park, where she was discovered with her red 2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicle.

RCMP are requesting any information from anyone who may have seen Ware or her Jeep between May 4 to May 6.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to call SED Major Crime Unit’s Information Line at 1-877-987-8477

