Oliver RCMP. (File photo)

RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

A man was shot and killed in the evening of June 13

A man was shot and killed in the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive in Oliver late Saturday night.

On June 13, 2020, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive in Oliver.

Upon arrival officer’s discovered a deceased man with gunshot wounds.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with assistance from the South Okanagan RCMP.

The investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests this was a targeted incident and there’s no danger to the general public.

The Southeast Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

READ MORE: COSAR rescues injured hiker from Divide Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investiagte fatal shooting in Oliver

Just Posted

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Salmon Arm couple honoured by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Kathy and Stu Bradford are among the groups and individuals honoured in BC and the Yukon

North Okanagan elementary students lend a hand with sandbagging

The Grade 5-7 class at Grindrod Elementary helped locals experiencing flooding June 8

Storm drops huge hailstones on the Shuswap

Chase resident’s home is battered by June 12 storm.

Lake levels in Shuswap watershed declining despite rainstorm

Skimikin Lake Road was able to reopen as it is no longer underwater.

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

A man was shot and killed in the evening of June 13

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Most Read