RCMP investigate homicide in Merritt

A Merritt man in his 20s was fatally shot on Thursday

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating following a fatal shooting in Merritt.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Merritt Mounties were called to a shooting in the 2600-block of Granite Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 15), where officers founds a man severely injured.

The victim, a Merritt man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

“Merritt RCMP has secured a scene and major crime investigators will be in the Granite Avenue area as it continues its investigation into this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. “Although the investigation is in its infancy, this occurrence appears to be targeted in nature and police do not believe there is any further risk to public safety.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.

