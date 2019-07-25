Bryer Schmegelsky poses in a new suit he bought with his second paycheque from Walmart in this June 29 handout photo provided by his father. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Al Schmegelsky)

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Mounties are investigating a photograph of Nazi paraphernalia allegedly sent by one of the suspects in three B.C. deaths to another user on a video game network.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says RCMP have received the photos that a Steam user says were sent by 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, who is also pictured in military fatigues brandishing an airsoft rifle and wearing a gas mask.

The nationwide manhunt for Schmegelsky and his friend, 19-year-old Kam McLeod, continues today as police say they’re suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

Police charged the two young men yesterday with second-degree murder in the death of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found near the teens’ burned-out truck near Dease Lake.

READ MORE: ‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC mourn lecturer killed in northern B.C.

The two men most recently logged onto their Steam accounts 13 days ago, around the time they told family and friends they were leaving Port Alberni, B.C., in search of work.

Schmegelsky’s account shows he was a frequent player of a shooting game called Russia Battlegrounds, and both young men’s Facebook pages were connected to an account called Illusive Gameing, which had a modified Soviet flag as its icon.

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of the 18-year-old, says he purchased the military fatigues and airsoft rifle for his son so he could play “battle” with his friends in the woods, and says the teenager loved strategy video games.

READ MORE: Fugitive teens charged with second-degree murder in northern B.C.

There was no answer at the homes of Schmegelsky’s mother and grandmother in Port Alberni yesterday, and McLeod’s father Keith McLeod has released a statement saying his son is a “kind, considerate, caring young man.”

A burned-out car the teens were travelling in was found near the community of Gillam in northern Manitoba this week and police have set up a checkstop at an intersection on the only road leading into the town.

The Canadian Press

