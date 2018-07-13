Jen Zielinski/Black Press

RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna motel

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a shooting, which sent a woman to the hospital early Friday morning in Kelowna.

On July 13, at 5:23 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress inside a motel room in the Mission Park Inn on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna. Numerous police resources responded to the scene after emergency operators learned that the woman had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound, said the RCMP in a news release.

The victim was transported by BC Ambulance Service from the scene to hospital for emergency medical treatment of her injuries.

“This investigation is in its early stages,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Although no arrests have been made, police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.”

“Police officers will continue to secure the scene, gathering physical evidence as part of their ongoing investigation,” he said in the news release.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has been called in to assist.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jen Zielinski/Black Press

Previous story
Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective
Next story
Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Just Posted

Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Small wildfire north of Vernon is now extinguished

Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Residents depend on bus to travel throughout the Shuswap, to medical facilities in Vancouver

UPDATE: Spray park back in action

Mechanical issues resolved at Fletcher Park spray park in Salmon Arm

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presentation at Salmon Arm library

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

Wineology: Let’s talk organic wine

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s bi-weekly column

Suspect repeatedly steals from family farm

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

Panning for gold pioneer style

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum hosts Pioneer Day

NHL players join Silverbacks for Pro-Am game and golf tournament in Salmon Arm

Riley Nash, Curtiz Lazar among ‘Backs alumni to hit the ice

Shuswap athletes gear up for the Canadian Special Olympics Summer Games

Athletes from Salmon Arm, Enderby to compete in Nova Scotia

Kelowna Pony Club hosts cross-country rally in Salmon Arm

Event offers lessons for riders from beginner to expert

RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna motel

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound

Most Read