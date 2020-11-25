RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP investigate suspected arson at Shuswap hunting camp

Suspicious fire took place by Scotch Creek forest service road on Oct. 24

Hunters in the Shuswap returned to their camp to find it had been destroyed by a fire, prompting police to open an arson investigation.

On Nov. 4, Chase RCMP were alerted to the suspicious fire which had occurred on Oct. 24. The complainant reported he was hunting with friends on a forest service road near Scotch Creek. When they returned to their camp at the end of the day they found their wall tent had burned to the ground.

The RCMP were told nothing flammable or hot had been left in the tent that morning and belongings left in the tent were either stolen before the fire, or destroyed in the blaze. Loss of equipment was estimated at $5,000

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 and reference file number 2020-2951.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
RCMP

