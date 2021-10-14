The body of 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton was found on Green Mountain Road on Oct. 13, 2021. (RCMP handout)

RCMP investigate suspicious death of 21-year-old Penticton man

Clayton Dyer was found dead on the side of the road Oct. 13

RCMP are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road on Penticton Indian Band land on Wednesday.

The body of 21-year-old Clayton Robert Dyer was discovered on Green Mountain Road around 4:48 p.m. on Oct 13.

Evidence at the scene suggests the death was suspicious, said police.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken command of the investigation and is working with the Penticton Indian Band and B.C. Coroner’s Service.

“We have now confirmed the victim is 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton. We are releasing a photo and Mr. Dyer’s identity in the hope that it will advance our investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“We are asking anyone who might have had contact with Dyer or have any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday, Oct. 9 to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Section information line at 1-877-987-8477.

This is the second suspicious death of a young man in two months, after 22-year-old Taig Savage was found murdered at Penticton Secondary School. His death remains unsolved.

