Another potential child luring incident is being investigated by West Kelowna RCMP. (File)

RCMP investigate suspicious package in West Kelowna

The package was discovered at 3900 block of Dunfield Road in West Kelowna at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday

RCMP are investigating a suspicious package that was left at a business on Dunfield Road in West Kelowna on Monday morning.

According to the RCMP, employees at a business in the 3900 block of Dunfield Road in West Kelowna noticed a suspicious package that had been left there sometime over the weekend of Feb. 28.

“The fact that (the package) was placed in the doorway is unusual and the package itself wasn’t expected,” said Gorman Group corporate safety HR and environment manager, David Murray.

“In the manner that it was addressed to one of the people from our management group led us to believe that we didn’t want to touch the package until we had some sort of authority to be able to inspect it.”

West Kelowna RCMP attended the scene sometime after 8:30 a.m. and have now closed off the area to the public. Officers are currently waiting for the Explosive Disposal Unit to attend and determine if the package poses a threat.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

