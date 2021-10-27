File photo

RCMP investigating 2 bodies found in Osoyoos

Police say the two victims were known to each other and there is no threat to the public

Two bodies have been discovered in Osoyoos.

A police investigation has been launched by the Southeast District Major Crime unit with the assistance of the South Okanagan RCMP.

Officers have determined that the two individuals were known to each other, and there is no threat to public safety, said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“This investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be available pending next-of-kin notifications,” said Bayda.

No other details are being released by police at this time, so it’s unclear as to where the bodies were found and when.

The News will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

This situation comes after a man was shot in what police are saying was a drug-related incident in Naramata on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Police descended on a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata Tuesday morning after a 36-year-old man known to police was shot and called for help. No arrests have been made in that incident.

A vehicle fire on Gammon Road in Naramata was reported at 8:30 a.m., and is currently being investigated to determine whether it is related to the shooting.

READ MORE: Drug-related shooting in Naramata

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kyle Beach identified as John Doe 1 in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation
Next story
Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here’s what you need to know

Just Posted

On Oct. 25, BC Teacher’s Federation president Teri Mooring released a statement critical of inconsistencies in defining and declaring COVID-19 exposures in B.C. schools. (Twitter/BCTF)
Shuswap parent frustated by reporting of school COVID-19 exposures

Kyle Beach playing for the NHL Chicago Blackhawks farm team. (Contributed)
Sicamous raised hockey star named in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Fire truck (File photo)
UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon