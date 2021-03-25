RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

The man reportedly asked the two boys if they wanted to get in his vehicle; they declined

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report that a stranger approached two children on Monday (March 22).

The man allegedly walked up to two boys and asked them if they wanted to get into his vehicle. The boys declined and the man drove away. The person who reported the incident stated the boys saw the man multiple times.

Police say the man was described as having a prominent nose and drove a dark grey or black older model pickup truck.

“We are actively working to identify the man and determine his intentions. We are also working to determine if this incident is related in any way to the other suspicious person reports we’ve received recently,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“This incident is concerning, and we are appealing to any witnesses, or persons with surveillance video or dash cam footage, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

