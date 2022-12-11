A fire erupted in a 3-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night. RCMP are investigating. (Morgan Edwards Facebook)

RCMP investigating apartment fire in Penticton

A fire erupted in a Lakeshore Drive apartment Saturday night

Penticton RCMP are the lead investigators into a fire that erupted in a three-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Penticton Fire and police were called to what appears to be a second floor unit that had flames coming from it. The apartment is located at 578 Lakeshore.

Video from the scene shows flames showing at the front of the apartment building. Witnesses say the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze pretty quickly. Sunday morning shows the majority of the fire was contained to the second-storey unit where all the windows are blown out. One side of the building is badly burned.

Residents in the area said they could see more RCMP officers than fire personnel. Lakeshore was blocked both ways for sometime. It’s not known if anyone was injured or home at the time.

What also isn’t known is if residents have been forced out of their homes due to the fire.

When Penticton Fire was asked about the apartment blaze, they said the police are the ones to speak to.

The Western News will update the story when there is more information.

