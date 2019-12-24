RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

A liquor store in Enderby was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to the store located in the 700 block of Cliff Avenue after being called about the robbery. According to police, a lone man entered the store, threatened staff with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and goods.

Read More: Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

Read More: Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

“Although responding officers were unable to locate the individual, a detailed description of him was provided, which will aid in our investigation,” said RCMP Constable Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and track pants with a blue bandana over his face.

Read More: Parents of missing Shuswap woman try all avenues to find daughter

Read More: Drug addiction behind theft of 50-inch TV from Salmon Arm Walmart

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Enderby RCMP Detachment at 250-838-6818, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be left online at www.nokscrimestopers.com.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall
Next story
RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Just Posted

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants with a blue bandana on face

Salmon Arm Observer’s visit with Santa

Sharing Christmas wishes with Kris Kringle.

Eagle Valley News year in review — January

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Eagle Valley News year in review — February

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Parents of missing Shuswap woman try all avenues to find daughter

Ashley Simpson added to Please Bring Me Home website

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Most Read