Penticton RCMP are investigating what is believed to be a shot fired into Penticton motel on Sunday night. (File)

RCMP investigating apparent shot fired into Penticton motel

No one reported injured, identity of shooter remains unknown

RCMP is investigating what they believe to be a shot fired into a Penticton motel room, late Sunday night.

At this time no one has been reported injured, and the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

READ MORE: Vernon police investigate shots fired

At around 10:30 p.m. on March 22 authorities received a report of a firearm being discharged towards a local motel, located in the 2500-block of Skaha Lake Road.

“The occupants of a room within the motel called 911 to report that an unidentified person had discharged a firearm toward their suite,” explained Const. James Grandy in a release.

Upon arrival investigators observed a single bullet hole in the front window of one of the motel suites.

“Police have not received reports of any injuries as a result of this criminal act and the identity of the shooter remains unknown at this time,” Grandy said.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and police believe the incident was isolated and the general public is not at any risk.”

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this occurrence is encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19
Next story
CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Residents asked to respect closure which will be in effect until further notice

Column: It’s not panic to heed rational, informed strategies on COVID-19

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Update: Shuswap volunteer first responders stop responding

Concerns around disease transmission and equipment issues led to decision

Sicamous residents urged to remain calm in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Terry Rysz urged residents to cooperate and heed government advice on the virus.

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Surrey man arrested after woman screams for help in Kelowna

Police are asking for information from witnesses as the investigation continues

Most Read