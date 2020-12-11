RCMP investigating theft of puppy from Okanagan home

A Lake Country woman is pleading for the return of her dog, which she said was stolen from her home this week.

In a post shared to several Okanagan social media pages, Chelsea Pawluk describes the devastation her children are feeling after losing their pet.

Dash, a three-pound long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly taken after their home was broken into.

Lake Country RCMP confirmed that on Dec. 10, they received a report of a break and enter to a residence.

“The complainant reported that the only thing that was taken was her 10-week old long haired Chihuahua puppy, with light and dark brown markings,” stated the RCMP in an email, Dec. 11.

“Dash’s owner’s are very concerned for his well-being.”

Story continues below.

Owners pleaded for the public’s help.

“If anyone sees him pop up for sale or hear of someone who gets a tiny long-haired Chihuahua, please be on the lookout for him,” states Pawluk’s post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

READ MORE: Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime