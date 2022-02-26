RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park

The assault took place in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School on Feb. 11

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after receiving a report Thursday, (Feb. 24), of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a female youth on Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a trail in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood.

The youth was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a male approached her and groped her. She managed to fight off the male and flee.

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The male is described as caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches tall, in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He wore blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket, a blue face mask and was walking with a small, white dog that was off-leash

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Just Posted

Deborah Chapman and Dennis Zachernuk look over photos of Zachernuk’s Ukrainian relatives on Friday, Feb. 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident speaks of Ukrainian roots, history of Russian denial

Curtis Slingerland and June Stewart were recently acclaimed to the SASCU Credit Union board along with incumbent Constance Ladell. (Photos contributed)
SASCU: Two new directors, one incumbent acclaimed to credit union board

A preliminary drawing of what the proposed residential building might look like next to the Sicamous Best Western. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council supports rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building on Highway 1

On the right is a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2. The white box is enlarged in the left image showing mature virus particles. (Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes - Pedro Simas/Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência - Erin Tranfield)
Get Outdoors! And mingle with the microbes