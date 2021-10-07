Salmon Arm RCMP announced to city council that online crime reporting is now available in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP announced to city council that online crime reporting is now available in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

RCMP launch online crime reporting in Salmon Arm

City councillor thinks new crime reporting tool is a positive move

If you see a crime, you can now report it online.

Salmon Arm RCMP are adding online crime reporting as one of the ways people can report a crime to police, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Sept. 14 letter to city council.

The new reporting tool is now available and can be found at this link, https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/salmonarm. West noted if there are no suspects or witnesses to the crime reported, there’s limited information for police to work with. If a suspect or witness is identified, an investigator can be assigned.

The types of crimes that can be reported online are as follows: damage and mischief to property under $5,000, as well as damage and mischief to a vehicle under $5,000; hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property; theft under $5,000, theft of a bicycle under $5,000, and theft from a vehicle under $5,000; lost property and stolen B.C. licence plates and validation tags — with the exception of trailer plates at this time.

Residents can add pictures as well as upload all information necessary to start a police file, said West. If someone has trouble using the online crime reporting tool, they can still call the detachment to make a report.

Salmon Arm Coun. Kevin Flynn said he thinks adding online crime reporting is a really positive move by the local RCMP.

Read more: ‘Love local:’ Shuswap grocer receives award for community service

Read more: Light bulb recycling no longer available in Salmon Arm

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Buyers get smoking deals at Princeton tax auction
Next story
British Columbians down on Trans Mountain, but open to reconsidering Northern Gateway: poll

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP announced to city council that online crime reporting is now available in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
RCMP launch online crime reporting in Salmon Arm

James Inglis is the president of Blind Bay Village Grocer, which recently won a Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Community Service. (Blind Bay Village Grocer/Facebook photo)
‘Love local:’ Shuswap grocer receives award for community service

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Halloween is 2,000 years old

New wayfinding signage planned for the City of Salmon Arm will replace the rock pillars downtown as well as going up in other areas. (Salmon Arm Economic Development image)
Finding the way around Salmon Arm to get easier for visitors, maybe residents