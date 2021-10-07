RCMP launch online crime reporting in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP announced to city council that online crime reporting is now available in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

If you see a crime, you can now report it online.

Salmon Arm RCMP are adding online crime reporting as one of the ways people can report a crime to police, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Sept. 14 letter to city council.

The new reporting tool is now available and can be found at this link, https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/salmonarm. West noted if there are no suspects or witnesses to the crime reported, there’s limited information for police to work with. If a suspect or witness is identified, an investigator can be assigned.

The types of crimes that can be reported online are as follows: damage and mischief to property under $5,000, as well as damage and mischief to a vehicle under $5,000; hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property; theft under $5,000, theft of a bicycle under $5,000, and theft from a vehicle under $5,000; lost property and stolen B.C. licence plates and validation tags — with the exception of trailer plates at this time.

Residents can add pictures as well as upload all information necessary to start a police file, said West. If someone has trouble using the online crime reporting tool, they can still call the detachment to make a report.

Salmon Arm Coun. Kevin Flynn said he thinks adding online crime reporting is a really positive move by the local RCMP.

