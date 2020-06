Woman last seen June 12th found safe and sound

A Salmon Arm woman reported missing has been found safe and sound.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon, June 16, that a 29-year-old woman who was last seen on the 12th, and reported missing on the 15th, had been located.

Spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey thanked to the media and public for their assistance.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP request public assistance to locate missing woman

Read more: Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm