RCMP looking for trailer and skid-steer stolen in Kelowna

Reward of up to $2,000 offered for tips

A nighttime theft has Kelowna RCMP searching for two pieces of heavy equipment.

On July 16, a flatbed dump trailer and a skid-steer were stolen from a pullout spot at Highway 97 and Duck Lake. Though the trailer was secured to a hitch lock, it was said to be sawed off.

The trailer is a Southland Trailer SL200 with B.C. licence plate 61328U, while the skid-steer is a white and orange Bobcat loader.

(Crime Stoppers/Submitted)

A potential reward of up to $2,000 is available for anyone with information related to their recovery. Tips can be called in with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or you can leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Missing Kamloops woman found dead

READ MORE: Cyclist hit by vehicle at Ethel Street and Stockwell Avenue

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPstolen autosstolen truck

Previous story
New fire start near Cranbrook under control
Next story
45 new wildfires spark after lightning hits dry areas of B.C.

Just Posted

This female Rufous hummingbird flashes her brightly-coloured tail in defence of a choice feeding spot. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Hummingbirds in the Shuswap live in the fast lane

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said 16 dock panels have been broken this year at the Windsor Road boat launch in Swansea Point. (CSRD/Justin Burkatsky photo)
Public asked to be on the lookout for motorized vehicles on Swansea Point dock

(BC Wildfire)
Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

All those on the boat are reportedly safe. (Kris Cudmore/ Facebook)
Boat capsizes on Shuswap Lake