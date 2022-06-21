RCMP looking into ‘all possible scenarios’ in search for missing Kelowna woman

It’s been exactly one week since she was last seen and there are still no signs of missing Kelowna woman Chelsea Cardno.

Cardno’s last known location was at her home on Dougall Road South near the Mission Greenway. She left her residence on June 14 around 8 a.m. Since then, RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, and the general public have been on the lookout, fearing that Cardno may have been swept away in Mission Creek when water levels were extraordinarily high.

An update was given on the official Facebook page for the search on the morning of June 21, saying that there has still been “no trace” of either Cardno or her German Shepherd puppy, J.J., who was with Cardno when she went missing.

“We have received a lot of pictures of items found along the bank and inquiries to identify dogs fitting the description of J.J.,” reads the update. “Unfortunately nothing of note has yet to be found but we ask that you continue sending anything you find to the page first, we don’t want to overload (sic) the authorities with photos of items that are not related.”

Search parties have been scouring the banks of Mission Creek along both sides of the greenway between Gallagher’s Canyon and Okanagan Lake looking for any signs. The update adds that authorities are leaving “no stone unturned.”

Mention is also made to remind the public that the page is run by Cardno’s family, and to be kind and informative in the comment sections.

“Her mom and other close family members are also active on the page to read the comforting uplifting posts that most are making…unfortunately there some people that are opting to disregard, ignore and argue with information and reply’s posted by page administrators.”

The admins also ask that anybody doing their own searching stay away from the still-unstable banks of the creek.

“We don’t want any other family’s going through our current situation.”

