RCMP vehicles pictured at the 27-kilometre mark of Morice West Forest Service Road. The RCMP has said they have set up the check point to assure safety and mitigate concerns surrounding a number of hazardous items found in close proximity to a number of felled logs further down the road. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

At least six people have been arrested at a Coastal GasLink protest camp, according to demonstrators, as RCMP enforce an injunction order against Wet’suwet’en members and supporters blocking the northern B.C. pipeline project.

The move on the three protest camps, all located south of Houston on Wet’suwet’en traditional territory, come just one day after talks broke down between First Nation hereditary chiefs and the provincial government over the contentious natural gas project.

“We’ve heard 13 RCMP vehicles headed up the road earlier this morning,” protesters at the Unist’ot’en protest camp said on social media early Thursday morning. According to their reports, police have started taking down tents and that there have been “more than a dozen cops on site, with six cops surrounding the person communicating updates over radio.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the Wet’suwet’en said 36 vehicles were included in the police action including a bulldozer and an ambulance.

RCMP said in a statement that officers have executed an “exclusion zone” along the forestry road which leads to the camps. On Jan. 13, Mounties implemented a checkpoint along the road, where anyone wanting to pass through had to provide identification.

Now, no one will be allowed through with the exception of police officers, as well as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and elected council members so long as arrangements are made ahead of time with RCMP.

ALSO READ: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Hereditary chiefs say RCMP injunction enforcement imminent

“The exclusion zone’s purpose is to temporarily create an area where police and Coastal GasLink workers can safely operate to deploy heavy machinery and equipment needed to clear hazards and re-establish access as intended by the court,” RCMP said.

In a news conference at B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey, Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs warned protesters to leave the area or face being arrested, pledging to take a “peaceful” and culturally sensitive tone including by not using handcuffs and taking “the least amount of force that is reasonable to safely arrest a protester.”

“There will continue to be a marked increase in police resources in the Houston area, and patrols will be conducted on the ground as well as from the air to monitor the situation beyond the blockade of fallen trees and incendiary materials,” RCMP added.

In a statement posted to the Coastal GasLink website, company president David Pfeiffer called the breakdown of talks “dissapointing” but that workers will resume constructing the pipeline by first remove the obstacles along the route in a safe and environmentally responsible way.

“Over the past month and over many years, we’ve reached out to the hereditary chiefs, over and over, but to no avail,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s truly unfortunate that we were unable to find a path forward that allowed for the construction of Coastal GasLink with the support of all.”

