RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

A man remains in custody after allegedly robbing a business at the Kelowna International Airport on Feb. 26.

According to the RCMP, the suspect entered a business at the Kelowna International Airport at about 7 p.m. and demanded money from the till. When the money was not produced, the man allegedly threatened the staff, grabbed merchandise and fled the area on foot.

Police then responded to the call, located the suspect and made an arrest.

“Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident,” said RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery.”

The suspect, a 40-year-old Kamloops man faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
