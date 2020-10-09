The Crown has approved charges against RCMP Const. Tim Mason in relation to a December 2018 arrest in Nanaimo. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

An assault charge has been approved against a police officer in Nanaimo in relation to an arrest of a woman for public intoxication in 2018.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 8) that it has approved a charge of assault causing bodily harm against Const. Tim Mason after an arrest and subsequent detention of an individual for public intoxication on Dec. 2, 2018.

The charges were sworn Oct. 8 in B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo and Mason’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8. According to the prosecution service, the charges were approved by a member of Crown counsel with no prior connection to Mason.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said it will issue no further information or comments as the matter is now before the courts.

In April, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced it filed a report on the incident, that “determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the alleged application of force by a police officer.”

RELATED: Report forwarded on possible charges against Nanaimo RCMP officer

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau to announce more federal funding for food banks during pandemic
Next story
Colorado Avalanche prospect excited for opportunity with West Kelowna Warriors

Just Posted

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers injured during arrest of distraught man

One of the officers suffered a fractured arm during the Oct. 7 arrest.

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

100 films in 80 years says Cawston filmmaker

Joey Munroe is producing Walk With Me, which is being filmed in Cawston

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Most Read