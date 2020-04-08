Air ambulance flew a boy from a Lumby home to Kelowna General Hospital, where he died Sunday, April 5. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP probe sudden death of North Okanagan child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Investigations are continuing into the sudden death of a young boy from a home in Lumby over the weekend.

“The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of an eight-year-old boy, who passed away at Kelowna General Hospital on April 5, 2020,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services at an address in the Lumby area. The child was flown by BC air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 5.

To respect the privacy of the deceased the boy’s name will not be released.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release at this time.

