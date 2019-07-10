More than 1,100 kilograms of dried cannabis was seized during five raids in Langley, Surrey, and Delta. (RCMP photo)

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Police raided locations in Langley, Surrey, and Delta last month, seizing guns, cash, and more than 1,180 kilograms of cannabis allegedly intended for export to Europe.

The raids were part of an investigation, dubbed EProminent, by the Federal Serious Organized Crime unit of the RCMP, which worked with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The investigation was focused on cannabis that was being grown by medically licensed producers.

In addition to the large amount of dried cannabis found, investigators located more than 5,300 plants while executing five search warrants.

That is more than 5,000 plants more than the facility involved was licensed for, said Sgt. Warren Krahenbil, spokesperson for the FSOC.

Also seized were 12 firearms and five vehicles, and a “large amount” of Canadian cash.

The investigators brought in the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team to seize aniline, a known precursor chemical for the opioid fentanyl, said Krahenbil.

Six people were arrested, but all have been released as the investigation continues, Krahenbil said.

“Cannabis is still illegal in most of the world and exportation is a serious offence in Canada,” said RCMP Supt. Richard Bergevin. “This enforcement action highlights the fact that organized crime will attempt to exploit medically licensed cannabis production in Canada.”

Previous story
Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report
Next story
SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Just Posted

Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

To applause, city environment committee member acknowledges steps already taken, requests more

Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis stores receive provincial licences

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

An hour’s drive can mean two drastically different experiences in cherry harvests

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Letter: CIBC should withdraw its foreclosure on Waterway

A concerned citizen takes issue with the closure of Waterway Houseboats

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to Okanagan court in 2020

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Okanagan homeless graduate into the workforce

“I thought, ‘No. I can still work,’” said graduate.

Car fire threatens North Okanagan home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Fundraiser established for South Okanagan employees who had tips stolen

A thief made off with cash and Burger55 employee tips earlier this week

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read