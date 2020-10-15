RCMP raid Kelowna home, neighbour relieved

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A neighbour was relieved to see police descend upon a home in Rutland Thursday, in what RCMP on scene called an ongoing drug investigation.

Rick Wabi has owned property across the street from the home in the 1300-block of Sylvania Crescent for years, and said activities there have gotten so bad, he’s considering selling.

“I welcome them (RCMP), I hope they drive by every day,” said Wabi of police across the street. “The more presence the better.”

At least four people were arrested Thursday (Oct. 15) morning, while Kelowna RCMP carefully inspected objects and interrogated individuals nearby.

Bicycles and motorcycles were of particular interest to officers. Officers were seen removing several bags of items from the home.

Another nearby resident said the home is frequented by many individuals at all times of the day, and that there are often strange objects in the driveway.

Wabi watched the raid from across the street, shaking his head. He said traffic around the home attracts unwanted activities; from individuals taking drugs in his driveway, to frequented break-ins to his property.

“Guys shooting up here, all around the cul-de-sac, they go in the dumpster here at least once a week, it’s a horror show”

He said things have progressively worsened in the past year and a half.

“I used to say the worst street in Kelowna was Hein Road, but now it’s this street it seems,” he said. “It’s getting bad, and I mean really bad.”

Since June, he said his house has been broken into three times. As a landlord, he’s also had less-than-ideal experiences with tenants living on his property. Next year, he’ll likely sell.

RCMP is expected to release more information on this investigation next week.

