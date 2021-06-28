RCMP release name of victim in North Shuswap shooting

Police have identified John Vance, 32, as the victim of a shooting on June 25 in the North Shuswap. Police urge anyone with information to contact the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit. (RCMP photo)

Police have released the name and photo of the victim of a shooting in Scotch Creek, near Chase, in hopes of learning more about his movements prior to his death.

Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit said the victim has been identified by investigators as 32-year-old John Vance of Scotch Creek.

Aschenbrenner said in a news release that the public is naming the victim to further its investigation into the homicide.

“Major crime investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with John during the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, 2021 to come forward and speak with police.”

On June 25 at 5:46 a.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. Officers reported they found a man who had been shot and who subsequently died of his wounds.

A second man was taken into police custody but has since been released unconditionally.

Anyone with information relating to the crime is urged to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which is leading the investigation, at is information line: 1-877-987-8477.

