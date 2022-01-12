RCMP release new video in Penticton homicide investigation

Video shows Clayton Dyer get into an elevator with 3 men days before he was killed

Clayton Dyer, on the far left, entered a residential lobby with three unknown men three days prior to being killed. RCMP released the security footage as part of the investigation into Dyer’s murder. (RCMP)

The investigation into the murder of Penticton resident Clayton Dyer is still ongoing as the RCMP released video on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with three individuals sought for questioning.

The video shows Dyer entering the lobby of a building three days prior to the discovery of his body on the side of Green Mountain Road, five kilometres west of Penticton on Oct. 13, 2021.

Dyer, 21, along with three other men, enter the lobby, walk to the elevator, then disappear inside at around 4:37 a.m.

“Today, we are releasing a short surveillance video and photographs, in the hopes that someone can identify these men, who may have information about Clayton’s actions in the day(s) prior to his homicide,” said Southeast District senior investigating officer Insp. Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

The Major Crime Unit released the video and descriptions of the three unknown men as part of the ongoing investigation.

The first man is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 6’3 tall, approximately 40-years of age with a muscular build, a full leg tattoo on his left leg and a full beard. At the time he was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a beige/ black plaid jacket, a black-hooded sweatshirt, white ankle socks and black slide sandals.

The second man is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 6 ft tall and between 20-30 years of age. He was clean-shaven and wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue/grey hooded jacket and black / camouflage pants.

The third man is described as a Caucasian man, between 5’10 to 6 ft tall and 20-30 years of age. He was seen as clean shaven, with black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Dyer’s death was one of five homicides in 2021 that remain under investigation.

If you are one of the men, if you know any of the men seen in the video, or have other information to assist this investigation, you are asked to contact the information line at 1-877-987-8477.

