RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of robbing a Princeton gas station at gun point.

According to a statement from Penticton media relations officer James Grandy, on January 12, at about 10:30 p.m., a man entered the Highway 3 Husky gas station convenience store.

Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes said the robber was wearing a black balaclava and produced a handgun, demanding cash and cartons of cigarettes.

The attendant complied and the thief fled across the highway to a waiting white SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy or Ford Explorer, mid 1990’s model.

The man, who was captured on video, is described as a Caucasian male wearing blue Fox gloves, a black windbreaker, and black cargo pants with a large belt buckle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

Related: Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big projects ahead for Salmon Arm in 2020
Next story
Natural gas use skyrockets as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Just Posted

Big projects ahead for Salmon Arm in 2020

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers annual state of the city address

AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents asked to be patient and respectful of workers

Lead in drinking water not meeting federal standards at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

School District #83 looks to install water bottle refill stations, additional filtration

Motorists face significant fines for handheld device use

Roughly one-quarter of vehicle collisions in British Columbia are attributed to distracted driving

Stuck semi, ditched vehicle slowing Highway 1 traffic in Canoe

Second vehicle in ditch at bottom of hill, police on scene

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of… Continue reading

Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Okanagan: BC Conservation

Coyotes, bobcat thought to be more likely culprit

Natural gas use skyrockets as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Southern Interior use up 75 per cent Tuesday over average January

UPDATE: One deceased after serious collision on Hwy 97 near Summerland

Southbound vehicle lost control, entered northbound lanes, hit by a transport truck.

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Vernon resident comes home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

Most Read