Police are reminding drivers to clear their vehicles of snow and make sure windows are defrosted before heading out on the road. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Safe winter driving starts before you start your car.

While motorists are expected to take extra care and precaution when heading out on the road in snowy winter conditions, police are reminding the public there are steps to be taken before you even put your vehicle in drive.

One of them is clearing the snow from your vehicle’s roof. Not doing so may result in you being pulled over by the RCMP and possibly fined.

“It’s like a dump truck carrying sand – you have to cover that sand so you don’t blow it all over the place,” explained Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West. “So you should be cleaning your vehicles off. Be considerate of the driver behind you.”

West also reminds drivers that vehicle windshields/windows need to be clear of frost.

“I saw one this morning… looking through the little hole in the middle,” said West, adding this too can result in a fine. “Defrost your vehicle so that you can see everyone around you in the morning.”

West said fines can range from $86 to $196 or higher depending on circumstances.

“Because if you’re driving without your windows defrosted and you hit someone, it could be drive without reasonable consideration which is a hefty fine and hefty points in the province of B.C.,” said West.

In January 2019, Delta police reported a 10-year-old child was struck while using a crosswalk by a driver who couldn’t see through their windshield as it was frosted over. The driver was ticketed for driving while view obstructed.

Most Read