RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Malakwa restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Police are investigating a break and enter at the Burner Grille in Malakwa.

Sicamous RCMP report video surveillance from the business shows three men arriving just before 8 a.m. on July 6 in an older Chevrolet Uplander minivan.

Police say the suspects used a pry bar to remove the ATM from its location within the business and then loaded it into the van and departed; the men concealed their faces and wore gloves during the incident.

Police ask anyone with information related to the theft to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fuel theft

A resident of Old Spallumcheen Road in Sicamous reported a theft of a large quantity of diesel fuel from a storage tank on his property on July 6.

The man reported the theft to police after his barking dog alerted him to the presence of an older model minivan on his property. Sicamous RCMP say the van left quickly and no licence plate was obtained.

Approximately 130 litres of diesel fuel was taken.

Vehicle recovered

A vehicle stolen from Sicamous on July 1 was recovered in Alberta the following day.

At noon on Canada Day, a Sicamous resident notified the RCMP that his car, a Ford Focus, had been taken from in front of his home on the Trans-Canada Highway Frontage Road.

The keys had been left in the vehicle allowing it to be stolen as the owner had been busy cleaning out his garage.

The vehicle was recovered abandoned in Wetaskiwin, Alta., south of Edmonton.

No arrests were made and no suspects have been identified.

