RCMP report no one injured in two Highway 1 crashes near Salmon Arm

Both incidents on Nov. 10 occurred as snow fell in the Shuswap

A semi truck crashed west of Salmon Arm on Nov. 10, 2020. Police say no one was injured. (Geri Sanborn/Facebook)

In the two collisions in the snowy Shuswap near Salmon Arm that blocked the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday, Nov. 10, police say no injuries were reported.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West referred to one collision near Canoe and a second between Salmon Arm and Blind Bay.

The first occurred about 5 a.m. on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm near Canoe Beach Drive NE.

West said a semi truck lost control and went off-road in the 8000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, which blocked westbound lanes as well as the railway tracks. He said no injuries were reported.

The highway was completely reopened by 7:30 a.m.

A second crash occurred about 7 a.m., when a semi truck left Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Blind Bay near Greer Road.

“The truck lost control and jack-knifed and went off the road and flopped on its side. Again, no injuries to the driver or passenger,” West said.

Traffic was delayed later in the day as tow trucks worked to remove the truck and trailer.

Read more: No tsunami after 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Haida Gwai

Read more: Fatal crash closes Highway 1

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmcollisionTransCanada