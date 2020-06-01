RCMP report Shuswap suspect threatened to kill neighbours

Police say man was arrested with loaded weapons inside vehicle and residence

Chase RCMP were called to a North Shuswap residence where a man was reported to have threatened to kill his neighbour’s entire household.

On May 29, police were summoned to the 7800 block of Squilax Anglemont Road in Anglemont where a man had been target shooting in his backyard with a .22 calibre rifle.

According to a news release, officers were told he had threatened to shoot the neighbour’s house and kill everyone who lives there. Chase RCMP reported that a shot was heard while the caller was on the phone with 911.

When police arrived and surrounded the house, they found a man attempting to flee in a vehicle down a back alleyway.

Police blocked off the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police located a .22 calibre loaded rifle in the suspect’s vehicle as well as several other loaded guns and weapons in his house.

Read more: RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Read more: Fast-driving, single vehicle crash results in arrests by Chase RCMP

The suspect, a 49-year-old Anglemont man, was on conditions not to possess firearms or weapons stemming from an incident in November 2019, police say, where the suspect had pointed an imitation handgun at police during an encounter at his residence. He was taken into custody until June 15 when he is scheduled to make his next court appearance.

Chase RCMP report that while en-route to the call, officers pulled over another vehicle that had been seen fleeing the residence. It was thought it might be the suspect. As it turned out, it wasn’t him but there was a rifle inside and the driver did not have a licence for it. Police seized the firearm before carrying on to the initial call. The investigation continues.

