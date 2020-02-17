(Black Press Media photo)

RCMP report woman arrested after ramming police cruiser

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Police say a dangerous pursuit in the Cariboo ended with a damaged RCMP cruiser and the arrest of a woman wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

On Feb. 16 at 10 p.m., Ashcroft RCMP were alerted that a vehicle suspected of being involved with fuel thefts in Logan Lake was seen travelling towards their area.

Shortly after, the silver Honda Civic hatchback in question was spotted by an RCMP officer on Highway 97C.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and, according to the RCMP, it turned down a residential driveway instead of pulling over to the side of the road.

The officer attempting to pull over the Civic blocked the end of the driveway with his vehicle.

With no other exit available, police say the Civic then accelerated towards the police car, to become wedged between the RCMP vehicle and another car parked in the driveway.

“The officer emerged from his damaged cruiser and ordered the female suspect out of her vehicle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

O’Donaghey said the woman behind the wheel ignored the officer’s commands and attempted to push through the blockade with her car.

He said the suspect briefly turned off the vehicle’s ignition, but when the officer went to re-position, she re-started the engine and suddenly reversed before accelerating towards the police officer.

“It is very fortunate that our officer managed to jump onto the hood of his cruiser, and wasn’t seriously injured in the confrontation.”

Police say the suspect’s vehicle crashed through the blockade and fled north on the highway towards the Village of Clinton. RCMP officers waiting at the edge of town in Clinton successfully used a spike belt and the driver of the silver Civic was taken into police custody.

According to the RCMP press release, Diane Carol Priester, 44, of 100 Mile House was taken into custody and held overnight.

She was wanted on warrants for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House.

Fresh charges being brought by the BC Prosecution Service in relation to the flight from police include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault of a police officer with a weapon and possession of stolen property under $5,000. Priester is scheduled to appear in a Kamloops courtroom on Feb. 20.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216.


RCMP

