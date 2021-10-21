RCMP request help in their investigation of the shooting and killing of a horse on Grandview Bench Road in early October. (File photo)

RCMP request help in shooting death of horse near Salmon Arm

Police say killing took place between Oct. 8 and 9

Salmon Arm RCMP want the public’s help finding the person who shot a horse recently.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers were called on Oct. 9 to a property in the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road regarding a report of a horse being shot and killed.

“We are working closely with the BC SPCA in the investigation but need public assistance to help advance it,” said West in a news release.

He asked that anyone who was on that section of Grandview Bench Road between 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 or anyone with information that could help the investigation, to call police.

The Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044.

newsroom@saobserver.net
#Salmon ArmhorseRCMP

