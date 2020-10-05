RCMP request public’s help locating South Shuswap break-in suspect

Police in Chase hope for identification of person pictured during theft from Sorrento Petro Can

Chase RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person captured on video surveillance during a break-in at the Sorrento Petro Can station about 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (RCMP image)

Chase RCMP would like the public’s help locating a person caught on camera during a break-in last month of the Petro Canada gas station in Sorrento.

At 11:31 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Chase RCMP were alerted to a business alarm at the South Shuswap business. The alarm company recorded a front door glass break and multiple motion alarms.

Officers responded and confirmed there had been a break-in and theft.

A news release issued by police described a male suspect captured by video surveillance.

“He appeared to be Caucasian, thin- to medium-build with long, light-coloured hair. He was wearing a Bass Pro Shop ball cap, orange and grey striped sweater, black pants, running shoes and a red rope belt.”

Police reported that a dark-coloured, 1998-style Ford F150 pickup truck with an extended cab was seen in the area at the time.

“The male came prepared for the break-in, having the necessary tools, including a plastic container to carry away the stolen goods. Cigarettes appeared to be the primary target of the theft.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

Read more: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

Read more: Video – Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.