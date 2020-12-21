RCMP request tips over ‘tagged’ Salmon Arm residence

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report on Dec. 20 of a house on Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm that was spray painted. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP are calling on the public after a house in town was spray-painted with black paint.

On Dec. 20, a resident who lives in the 1000 block of Okanagan Avenue SE reported to police that someone had spray painted, or tagged, their house.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the damage is asked to call the RCMP at 250-832-6044 or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

s for kids

