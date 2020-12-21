Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report on Dec. 20 of a house on Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm that was spray painted. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report on Dec. 20 of a house on Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm that was spray painted. (RCMP image)

RCMP request tips over ‘tagged’ Salmon Arm residence

Home on Okanagan Avenue vandalized with black paint

Salmon Arm RCMP are calling on the public after a house in town was spray-painted with black paint.

On Dec. 20, a resident who lives in the 1000 block of Okanagan Avenue SE reported to police that someone had spray painted, or tagged, their house.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the damage is asked to call the RCMP at 250-832-6044 or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Read more: VIDEO – Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories

Read more: Still time for parents to pick up Shuswap Family Centre gift

s for kids

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report on Dec. 20 of a house on Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm that was spray painted. (RCMP image)
RCMP request tips over ‘tagged’ Salmon Arm residence

Home on Okanagan Avenue vandalized with black paint

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Volunteers Sharon Thurston, Chiara Kuzmick and Alma Hamilton at the Shuswap Family Centre are ready for parents experiencing hardships to come and pick up donated gifts at the centre for their children, through to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours are 9:30 to 4 p.m. daily.
Still time for parents to pick up Shuswap Family Centre gifts for kids

Family-to-Family Christmas Gift campaign for families experiencing hardships goes to Dec. 24

Vehicle and foot traffic proceed with caution at the Mall at Piccadilly during the snowfall on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories

Up to 20 centimetres expected to fall on Monday, Dec. 21

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Production underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Most Read