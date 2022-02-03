RCMP push man back to his home. (RCMP/ Facebook)

RCMP rescue stranded man in wheelchair stuck in Kelowna traffic

The man had been stuck in the cold for almost three hours before officers arrived

Sitting in traffic for almost three hours a man in a broken down powered wheelchair was at a loss Monday night (Jan. 31)

The man had been travelling along Glenmore Drive when his chair reportedly lost battery and died, leaving him out in the cold and right in the middle of oncoming traffic.

A Kelowna Mountie patrolling the area spotted the man and attempted to come to his rescue. The officer tried to arrange a ride for the man and his chair however was unable to do so, says Kelowna RCMP.

However, the officer was able to track down another constable who showed up to help. The two pushed the man all the way back to the residence, meanwhile, a third officer showed up to guide the way with a patrol car.

“The man was very appreciative and his family called the detachment the following week to express their gratitude and thank these members from Watch 3 for going “above and beyond” the call of duty,” stated RCMP.

KelownaRCMP

13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,518 new cases in B.C. Thursday
B.C. community raises reward money for turning in Kimberley ski hill arsonist

