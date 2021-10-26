A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

Man shot in targeted, drug-related Naramata incident: RCMP

A 36-year-old man known to police was taken to hospital

A heavy police presence was due to a shooting outside a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to police, was conscious after the shooting and called for help.

“Our officers were on scene within minutes and able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting. We want to assure the community there’s no evidence of ongoing risk, and to continue to report any suspicious person or vehicle to our detachment,” said Const. James Grandy in a release.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” said Grandy.

Officers responded to the call at around 7:30 a.m., deploying resources from the local and neighbouring departments, including air services and police dogs to the community.

READ MORE: Reports of shots fired and car on fire in Naramata

Roadblocks were also established and citizens asked to report any suspicious activity.

The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

A vehicle fire on Gammon Road in Naramata was reported at 8:30 a.m., and is currently being investigated to determine whether it is related to the shooting.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

READ ALSO: Mounties look for suspect in early morning robbery of the Oliver 7-11

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPShooting

Previous story
Vernon considers random ballots for 2022 election
Next story
B.C. moves to ban some single-use plastic bags, products province-wide

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council received a letter and petition Oct. 12 with about 50 signatures asking for the city to paint a crosswalk orange in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Contributed)
First Nations consultation the first step in request for orange crosswalk in Salmon Arm

One of the many faces of Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake, this one on an October day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Conversation helps dilute pandemic hatred

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friend of Salmon Arm victim in Kelowna crane collapse urges pause on construction

More than 5,000 people signed a petition agreeing to a contribution agreement with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that would result in a new tax for Electoral Area F providing annual funding for the North Shuswap Health Centre. (File photo)
Proposed tax agreement would see annual funding for North Shuswap Health Centre