RCMP respond to 2-vehicle collision on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Vehicles were travelling westbound, limiting traffic to just one lane

Kelowna RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 33 just before Hollywood Road on Saturday, Aug. 20, at around 12:30 p.m.

The incident has limited traffic to just one lane beside the Willow Park Shopping Centre, as of 12:35 p.m.

The Kelowna Capital News has a reporter on scene, with three police officers and a tow truck currently attending to the incident.

Drivers can expect minor delays as a result of the collision.

Debris and fluid, as well as glass from a broken back windshield from one of the involved vehicles is on the road.

More to come.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP respond to fatal single-vehicle collision

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking Newscar accidentKelownaNews