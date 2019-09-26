RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary School Wednesday afternoon after reports of someone attempting to break vehicle windows in the student parking lot.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the high school just before 3 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The suspect—a young man who may be a student of the school, according to RCMP—was reportedly attempting to smash windows with what looked like a baton.

Police have since followed up with the suspect and no arrests or charges have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and school officials are involved.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Kelly Brett said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

