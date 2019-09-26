RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary School Wednesday afternoon after reports of someone attempting to break vehicle windows in the student parking lot.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the high school just before 3 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The suspect—a young man who may be a student of the school, according to RCMP—was reportedly attempting to smash windows with what looked like a baton.

Police have since followed up with the suspect and no arrests or charges have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and school officials are involved.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Kelly Brett said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash
Next story
New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

Just Posted

Classic colours restored to Salmon Arm’s heritage movie house

Salmar Classic Theatre undergoing renovations inside and out.

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

Chase seeks public input on silencing train whistles

Trains currently sound their whistles on the approach to both crossings in the village

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Pathways, Kelowna mayor to announce October as Community Inclusion Month

Pathways Abilites Society provides work support for people with diverse abilities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in Kelowna summer 2020

Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Forum an opportunity for candidates to present platforms, answer questions

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

RCMP seize over 500 cannabis plants worth $200,000 from Similkameen property

Mature cannabis plants were planted outside and in greenhouses

Most Read