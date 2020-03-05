Salmon Arm RCMP and fire crews are investigating a fire at a possible homeless camp in Salmon Arm which took place the morning of Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

RCMP respond to fire at Salmon Arm homeless camp

No one reported present at camp when emergency responders arrived

Police are investigating a fire that took place at what appears to be a homeless camp near the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s store.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department received the call at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, and arrived on the scene at the corner of 10 Ave SW and 17 St SW.

No one was reported to have been present at the camp when emergency responders arrived. Both fire and police departments are working to determine if anybody was there at the time of the fire.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s homeless shelter opens, busy immediately

Read more: A population in crisis: homelessness in the Shuswap

